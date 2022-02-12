Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,149 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $21,092,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,507,000 after buying an additional 448,565 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,103,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,530,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,067,000 after purchasing an additional 254,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,674,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,433,000 after purchasing an additional 245,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAT opened at $35.38 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,969.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 12,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.48 per share, with a total value of $439,839.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 107,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,055. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

