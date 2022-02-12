Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61,558 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 547.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

SHO stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.29. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.