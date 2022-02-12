Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $999,000 Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,946,000 after acquiring an additional 96,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,384 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 29.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after acquiring an additional 141,700 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 17.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 610,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after acquiring an additional 92,233 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Aegis raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

In other news, Director Robert M. Tarola bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $871,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.