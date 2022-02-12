Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 32,628 Shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,628 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 1.35% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 57,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 163,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period.

FLKR opened at $25.74 on Friday. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $33.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.58.

