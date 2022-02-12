Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 4,655 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,274,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,916,000 after acquiring an additional 238,471 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 141,004 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,687,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 78,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,310,000 after acquiring an additional 76,537 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exponent news, Director George H. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.94. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $83.49 and a one year high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 21.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

