Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 110,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 80,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 940.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 8,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 21.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 951,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 169,177 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $573,800. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.27. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

