HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.46 to $0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $381 million to $383 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.53 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.420 EPS.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upped their price target on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $748.96.

NYSE HUBS traded up $10.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $544.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,187,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.27 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $569.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $670.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $9,581,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

