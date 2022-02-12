Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Upgraded to Buy at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Huhtamäki Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Huhtamäki Oyj stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 1 year low of $43.47 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.66.

About Huhtamäki Oyj

HuhtamÃ¤ki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

