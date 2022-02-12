HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Rating Lowered to Hold at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities cut shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $6.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HUYA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.83.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.71. HUYA has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.14 million. HUYA had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in HUYA by 176.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 633.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

