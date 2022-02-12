Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Trading Up 4.3%

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI)’s stock price was up 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 6,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54.
Hydromer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYDI)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hydromer (HYDI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Hydromer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydromer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.