Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Trading Up 4.3%

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI)’s stock price was up 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 6,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54.

Hydromer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYDI)

Hydromer, Inc is a polymer research and development company. It focuses on biotechnology and engages in the business of inventing, developing, patenting, licensing, manufacturing and selling hydrophilic polymer-based products and services. The company serves in the medical device, pharmaceutical, animal health, biotechnology, industrial plastics, cosmetic and personal care markets.

