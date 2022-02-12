i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IIIV. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

In related news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 53,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 186,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 70,344 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 440,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 201,737 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 226.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $856.07 million, a P/E ratio of -80.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.