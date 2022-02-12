IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Short Interest Update

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, an increase of 3,311.1% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

OTCMKTS:IBIBF opened at $10.54 on Friday. IBI Group has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

