iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iCAD from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on iCAD from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.81.

ICAD stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $136.59 million, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.16.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Charles Ross Carter acquired 7,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Klein bought 13,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $159,761. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 91.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,242,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,108,000 after buying an additional 1,069,730 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the third quarter worth $3,440,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the fourth quarter worth $1,807,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 54.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 631,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 222,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iCAD by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 113,600 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

