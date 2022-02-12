Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 365 ($4.94) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. lifted their target price on Ideagen from GBX 350 ($4.73) to GBX 365 ($4.94) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Wednesday.

LON:IDEA opened at GBX 275 ($3.72) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 266.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 284.35. Ideagen has a 52-week low of GBX 226 ($3.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 335 ($4.53). The company has a market capitalization of £807.65 million and a PE ratio of 137.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 0.14 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. Ideagen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.19%.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

