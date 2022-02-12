Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Identiv worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INVE. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Identiv by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Identiv by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVE. B. Riley lifted their target price on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $437.03 million, a PE ratio of 492.00 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24. Identiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

In other news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $122,454.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

