IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Research Coverage Started at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IDXX. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $671.83.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX stock opened at $515.05 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $460.36 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $568.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,485,000 after buying an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.