II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT Raised to $79.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of II-VI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, II-VI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

Get II-VI alerts:

IIVI opened at $66.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $25,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $951,270 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of II-VI by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 3,861.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 167,898 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 86,136 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in II-VI by 454.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 67,137 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.