ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded ImmunoGen from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,653,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 346,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,452 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after purchasing an additional 82,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,632,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,938,000 after purchasing an additional 115,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 358,629 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

