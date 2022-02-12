ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded ImmunoGen from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.92.
Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01.
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
