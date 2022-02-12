Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) shares rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 12,573 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 9,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98.
About Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)
