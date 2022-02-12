Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the January 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
IDCBY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 53,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,457. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $222.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.31.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (IDCBY)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.