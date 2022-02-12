Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the January 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IDCBY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 53,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,457. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $222.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Industrial and Commercial Bank of China alerts:

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.