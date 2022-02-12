ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 133,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,466,483 shares.The stock last traded at $15.66 and had previously closed at $15.91.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on ING Groep from €10.70 ($12.30) to €10.90 ($12.53) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($17.24) to €14.50 ($16.67) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 7.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 2.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

