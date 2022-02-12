ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 133,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,466,483 shares.The stock last traded at $15.66 and had previously closed at $15.91.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on ING Groep from €10.70 ($12.30) to €10.90 ($12.53) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($17.24) to €14.50 ($16.67) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.
The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
