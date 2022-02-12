ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 299.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 335,407 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 24.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 27.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 651,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 140,621 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 188.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,058,000 after buying an additional 1,237,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,816,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $15.97.

ING has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($18.74) to €17.00 ($19.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($17.24) to €15.40 ($17.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.96.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

