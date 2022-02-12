InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Needham & Company LLC

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $103.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INMD. increased their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.55.

INMD opened at $47.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.92. InMode has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 420.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 540.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

