Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Given “Buy” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Innovid (NYSE:CTV) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JMP Securities currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CTV. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Innovid in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Innovid in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE CTV opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. Innovid has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.41.
About Innovid
Innovid Inc provides independent connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. Innovid Inc, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp 2, is based in NEW YORK.
