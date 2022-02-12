Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Given “Buy” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Innovid (NYSE:CTV) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JMP Securities currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CTV. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Innovid in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Innovid in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Innovid from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE CTV opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. Innovid has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innovid during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovid during the fourth quarter worth about $2,826,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovid during the fourth quarter worth about $13,015,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Innovid during the fourth quarter worth about $23,537,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innovid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,434,000.

About Innovid

Innovid Inc provides independent connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform. Innovid Inc, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp 2, is based in NEW YORK.

