Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Issues Earnings Results

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innoviva had a net margin of 82.58% and a return on equity of 56.51%.

Shares of INVA opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 75.82 and a quick ratio of 75.82. Innoviva has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $19.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40.

Get Innoviva alerts:

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 3,614,792 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $18,073,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Innoviva by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Innoviva by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 38,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Innoviva by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 48,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innoviva by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 996,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.