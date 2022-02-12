Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Issues Earnings Results

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innoviva had a net margin of 82.58% and a return on equity of 56.51%.
Shares of INVA opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 75.82 and a quick ratio of 75.82. Innoviva has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $19.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40.
In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 3,614,792 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $18,073,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Innoviva
Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.
