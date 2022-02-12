InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Trading Up 2%

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY)’s stock price was up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 14,802 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 13,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INPOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on InPost in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.03.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points, as well as automated parcel machines (APM). It operates through three segments: APM, To-Door, and International.

