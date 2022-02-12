Insider Buying: Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Major Shareholder Buys $1,527,235.56 in Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 59,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $1,527,235.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clear Secure alerts:

On Friday, February 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 57,523 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,459,933.74.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 185,323 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,542,266.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 14,655 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $351,426.90.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 161,060 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,514,329.20.

NYSE YOU opened at $28.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. Clear Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 181.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.