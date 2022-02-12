Insider Buying: Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Acquires $92,616.00 in Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.80 per share, with a total value of $92,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Thursday, February 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 184,519 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.72 per share, with a total value of $15,816,968.68.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 12,200 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.01 per share, with a total value of $1,183,522.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 32,491 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.51 per share, with a total value of $2,940,760.41.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 6,050 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.88 per share, with a total value of $555,874.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 67,853 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.40 per share, for a total transaction of $5,930,352.20.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 32,700 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,974.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 38,484 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,408.88.

On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 40,852 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,119,924.20.

On Friday, January 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 50,323 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,154,081.66.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 27,650 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,734,308.50.

DUOL opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. Duolingo Inc has a one year low of $78.05 and a one year high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter worth $210,522,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $430,353,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $966,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.