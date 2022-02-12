Insider Buying: Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Insider Acquires $495,000.00 in Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LESL opened at $20.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LESL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

