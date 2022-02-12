Insider Buying: Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Insider Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) insider Robert Charles Lumsden Colthorpe purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £26,700 ($36,105.48).

Premier Miton Group stock opened at GBX 176.50 ($2.39) on Friday. Premier Miton Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 135 ($1.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 207 ($2.80). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 182.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.09. The company has a market cap of £278.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Premier Miton Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Premier Miton Group’s payout ratio is 0.91%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.84) price target on shares of Premier Miton Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

