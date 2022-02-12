Insider Buying: Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Acquires $7,775,168.90 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 236,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.86 per share, with a total value of $7,775,168.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Warby Parker alerts:

On Thursday, February 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 350,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $11,546,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 19,927 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.08 per share, with a total value of $718,966.16.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 141,788 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.03 per share, with a total value of $4,966,833.64.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 221,875 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.39 per share, with a total value of $7,852,156.25.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 295,352 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $10,109,898.96.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 140,975 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.94 per share, with a total value of $5,348,591.50.

On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 261,366 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.86 per share, with a total value of $9,633,950.76.

On Thursday, January 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 58,389 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,408,546.25.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 210,935 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $9,268,483.90.

On Monday, December 20th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 75,677 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,310,868.75.

Warby Parker stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.03.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $264,771,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $93,765,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $53,050,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth $37,778,000.

WRBY has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.