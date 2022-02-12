Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Sells $36,092.16 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Utpal Koppikar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Utpal Koppikar sold 3,655 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $62,573.60.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.83. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,808,000 after buying an additional 965,274 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $197,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,340,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after buying an additional 124,693 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

