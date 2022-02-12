Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $21,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total value of $21,485.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $22,705.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $43.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -123.43 and a beta of 0.65. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $96.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 2,183.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

