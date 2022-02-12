Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $244,890.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $244,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $242,190.00.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $238,500.00.
- On Monday, January 31st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $239,670.00.
- On Thursday, January 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $214,740.00.
- On Tuesday, January 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $222,840.00.
- On Friday, January 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $231,300.00.
- On Wednesday, January 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $242,910.00.
- On Friday, January 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $260,730.00.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $274,860.00.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $272,880.00.
Shares of EXPI stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.26 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,481,000 after acquiring an additional 831,910 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,146,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,632,000 after acquiring an additional 424,634 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter valued at $12,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 17.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,502,000 after buying an additional 213,817 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,161,000 after buying an additional 182,819 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About eXp World
eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.
