Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $16,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $16,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $16,000.00.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $16.26 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $824.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 92.25%. The business had revenue of $84.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,029,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,715,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,546,000 after purchasing an additional 189,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 69.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in International Seaways by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,547,000 after acquiring an additional 90,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,899,000 after acquiring an additional 25,249 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

