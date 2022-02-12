Insider Selling: Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Sells 65 Shares of Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MKL opened at $1,242.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,236.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,250.75. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.72. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,062.11 and a 1 year high of $1,343.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.
Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 75.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Markel by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Markel by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Markel Company Profile
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
