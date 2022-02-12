Insider Selling: Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Sells 65 Shares of Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MKL opened at $1,242.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,236.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,250.75. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.72. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,062.11 and a 1 year high of $1,343.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 75.53 earnings per share for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,443.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Markel by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Markel by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

