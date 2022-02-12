Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $12,567.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $11,632.50.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $12,347.50.

On Monday, January 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.71. Reading International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.10). Reading International had a net margin of 13.61% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%. The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Reading International by 240.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 76.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 42.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 30.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

