Insider Selling: Shell Plc (LON:SHEL) Insider Sells 190,000 Shares of Stock

Shell Plc (LON:SHEL) insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of Shell stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.59), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,241,379.31).
Shares of LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,039 ($27.57) on Friday. Shell Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,080 ($28.13).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%.
About Shell
Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.
