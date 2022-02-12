Insider Selling: Shell Plc (LON:SHEL) Insider Sells 190,000 Shares of Stock

Shell Plc (LON:SHEL) insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of Shell stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.59), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,241,379.31).

Shares of LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,039 ($27.57) on Friday. Shell Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,080 ($28.13).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($33.81) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.75) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,038 ($27.56) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,375 ($32.12) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,419.71 ($32.72).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

