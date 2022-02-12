Insider Selling: Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Sells 2,265 Shares of Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE SYY opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.50. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Sysco by 25.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after buying an additional 434,376 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Sysco by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.1% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,145,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.