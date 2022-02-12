Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Insight Enterprises updated its FY22 guidance to $7.65-7.85 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $7.650-$7.850 EPS.

NSIT stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.88. 407,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $111.02. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average is $98.46.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $311,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $207,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,568,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insight Enterprises stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.