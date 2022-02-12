Insights Network Price Tops $0.0168 on Major Exchanges (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $9,298.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 289,686,280 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

