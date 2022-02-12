Insights Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,303.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 47.7% higher against the US dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for $0.0343 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $6.74 million and approximately $2,303.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00037874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00104070 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 289,676,371 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.