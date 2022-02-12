Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.740-$4.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.74-4.86 EPS.

Insperity stock traded down $16.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.95. The company had a trading volume of 820,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,491. Insperity has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. Insperity’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSP shares. StockNews.com cut Insperity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price target on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.28.

In other news, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $476,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insperity stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Insperity worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

