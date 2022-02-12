Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Shares of NSP opened at $91.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $129.32.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.28.

In other news, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total value of $476,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Insperity stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Insperity worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

