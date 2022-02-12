Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $11.30 Per Share

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Intact Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.05. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $12.50 EPS.
Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.95 by C$0.92. The company had revenue of C$5.35 billion during the quarter.
Shares of IFC stock opened at C$183.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$166.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$168.13. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$140.50 and a 12 month high of C$187.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.35 billion and a PE ratio of 16.65.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is 30.82%.
Intact Financial Company Profile
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
