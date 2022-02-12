International Bancshares Co. (IBOC) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.60 on February 28th

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, February 4th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the bank on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31.
International Bancshares has increased its dividend by 53.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years.
International Bancshares stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.99. 196,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,001. International Bancshares has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.15.
About International Bancshares
International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.
