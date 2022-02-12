International Bancshares Co. (IBOC) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.60 on February 28th

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, February 4th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the bank on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31.

International Bancshares has increased its dividend by 53.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.99. 196,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,001. International Bancshares has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 31,268 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.