International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Raises Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, February 4th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the bank on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31.

International Bancshares has increased its dividend by 53.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Shares of International Bancshares stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.99. The company had a trading volume of 196,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,001. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.15. International Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 219.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 30.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 30,975 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

