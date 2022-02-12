Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Board of Directors Declares Share Repurchase Program

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $34.94 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 61.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

