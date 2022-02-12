Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.94. 5,735,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,064,002. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $56,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

