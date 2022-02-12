Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the January 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Intertek Group stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,213. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.67 and its 200 day moving average is $72.35. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

IKTSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

